Body of missing 17-year-old Maggie Long found in burned Park County home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo. -- The body of a missing 17-year-old girl have been found and identified from her burned home, the Park County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Maggie Long had been missing since Dec. 1, the same night her house caught fire. Arson is suspected.

She was last seen at Platte Canyon High School before she was believed to have returned home.

On Monday, a judge signed a gag order in the case at the request of the Park County Sheriff’s Office said the district attorney.

The Platte Canyon High School student, who friends said was well liked and active on the speech team, was reported missing after not returning to a concert at the school.

The suspected arson broke out at her home and Long's car was found there.

The sheriff's office said a task force of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies has been formed to bring any individual involved in Long's death to justice.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

All law enforcement resources available will be devoted to bringing this investigation to a successful outcome," Park County Sheriff Fred Wegener said.

Anyone who saw suspicious vehicles, individuals or activities along Park County Road 43 on Dec. 1 is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-239-4243.