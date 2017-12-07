Adams County deputy fatally shoots suspect after fight

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect was killed and a deputy was injured after an early-morning altercation Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy responded to the 8700 block of Galen Court about 3:30 a.m. on a welfare check.

While at the scene, the deputy heard a disturbance in a neighboring apartment.

A suspect left the apartment and when the deputy tried to apprehend him, a fight began.

During the fight, the deputy fired his gun, injuring the suspect. The deputy suffered injuries to the head and neck.

Both were taken to a hospital where the suspect was pronounced dead. The deputy is being treated for injuries. The deputy’s condition was not released.

The deputy, who has not been identified, will be placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Adams County Critical Incident Team.