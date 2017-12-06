× Westminster police search for ‘Peeping Tom’ accused of recording woman in J.C. Penney fitting room

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster need the public’s help getting a ‘Peeping Tom’ off the streets.

The suspect is accused of secretly recording at least one female victim in a J.C. Penney fitting room at Orchard Town Center off Interstate 25 and West 144th Avenue.

Police have released pictures of the suspect caught on surveillance video inside the department store.

“I looked down and I saw the phone underneath the door,” the victim said. “I don’t know how long he had been there.”

The victim, a woman in her mid 50s, was too embarrassed to have her face on camera for a FOX31 broadcast.

She said, after seeing a camera phone creeping into her fitting room stall, she quickly got dressed and sought help to confront the man.

“I said somebody help me,” she said. “He violated me just now. Nobody helped me. They all just looked.”

Eventually, the woman said she saw the suspect on the store floor. That’s when she said the man smirked at her and walked out of the store.

“I’m feeling really mad,” one of the woman’s daughters told FOX31.

The woman’s daughters also talked to FOX31 anonymously. They said, more than a week after the encounter, their mom continues to feel violated. They’re working to help her recovery emotionally.

“He’s lucky we weren’t there,” the other daughter said. “If it was me and my sister with her— it would definitely be a different outcome.”

The victim, who was previously attacked a few years ago, said the recent invasion of privacy is only part of her ordeal. The memory of it all continues to trouble her.

“Sometimes it’s hard for me to sleep and concentrate at work because of this,” she said.

The woman said she couldn’t be happier with the Westminster Police Department. She said the officers were compassionate and are taking the investigation seriously.

Anyone with information on the Nov. 26 incident should call Westminster police.