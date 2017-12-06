West Metro Fire crew leaves Colorado to help fight California fires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- As fire crews in Southern California continue to battle multiple brush fires, additional help from Colorado is on the way.

Four firefighters and one engine from West Metro Fire Rescue left from Station 9 in Morrison on Wednesday morning for the 1,000 mile trip to Los Angeles.

The crew left about 7 a.m. and are expected to be in California on Friday.

"We can do anything, from providing medical support for crews that are working out in the field, the type of engine we're taking is primarily designed to provide structural support," firefighter Jonathan Ashford said.

"Our goal is to step in to help save a home if we can or step in and help slow a fire that might be approaching a neighborhood."

With more than 70,000 acres burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and a new fire breaking out Wednesday morning in the Bel-Air area, crews are stretched thin.

Weather conditions are not helping either as strong Santa Ana winds of up to 70 mph will be possible again Wednesday.

Firefighters from West Metro Fire and other assistance from California and the western U.S. will be a welcome sight to weary firefighters who have been working nonstop since Monday night when the fires started.

"We're all going to have to work together and prioritize incidents, share resources and make sure we have enough resources to protect our citizens and combat these fires," Los Angeles County fire chief Daryl Osby said.

"Right now, resources to this incident are working a a 24-hour operational period."

As the strong wind and dry conditions continue for Southern California, crews not only have to worry about the fires, but also any that pop up through the day.

Red flag and high wind warnings will continue through at least Friday.