West Elm recalls thousands of lamps over shock hazard

A recall has been issued for around 43,000 of West Elm’s Industrial Task table lamps because of an electric shock risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the adjustable joint could potentially cut or fray the electrical wire that runs through the lamp.

No injures have been reported, but 24 instances of lamps shorting, sparking or getting hot have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Some models have a USB port, those are also being recalled.

Lamps with the following SKU numbers are included in the recall:

SKU Description 3967424 Industrial Task Lamp Workspace Antique Bronze 9353603 New Industrial Task Lamp USB Black/Antique Brass 9353645 New Industrial Task Lamp USB Polished Nickel 4638800 New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Teal 4639352 New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:White 4639329 New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Antique Brass 830703 LED New Industrial Task Lamp: Polished Nickel 830760 LED New Industrial Task Lamp: White 1127851 New Industrial Task Lamp: Antique Brass:LED: Antique Brass 1128008 New Industrial Task Lamp Black/Antique Brass:LED:Black/Antique Bras 6379200 New Industrial Task Lamp:Teal 1219963 New Industrial Task Lamp Black:CFL:Black 8170136 New Industrial Task Lamp:Plaster 1127778 Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Antique Brass 1128040 Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Black/Antique Brass 1128255 Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen 1128289 CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen 830737 CFL New Industrial Task Lamp Turmeric

Customers can find the SKU number and manufacturing date printed on a sticker on the bottom of the base.

The recalled lamps were sold from June 2014 through October 2017.

You can return the lamps in store or contact West Elm for a refund.