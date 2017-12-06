West Elm recalls thousands of lamps over shock hazard

Photo Gallery
A recall has been issued for around 43,000 of West Elm’s Industrial Task table lamps because of an electric shock risk.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the adjustable joint could potentially cut or fray the electrical wire that runs through the lamp.
No injures have been reported, but 24 instances of lamps shorting, sparking or getting hot have been reported, according to the CPSC.
Some models have a USB port, those are also being recalled.
Lamps with the following SKU numbers are included in the recall:
|SKU
|Description
|3967424
|Industrial Task Lamp Workspace Antique Bronze
|9353603
|New Industrial Task Lamp USB Black/Antique Brass
|9353645
|New Industrial Task Lamp USB Polished Nickel
|4638800
|New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Teal
|4639352
|New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:White
|4639329
|New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Antique Brass
|830703
|LED New Industrial Task Lamp: Polished Nickel
|830760
|LED New Industrial Task Lamp: White
|1127851
|New Industrial Task Lamp: Antique Brass:LED: Antique Brass
|1128008
|New Industrial Task Lamp Black/Antique Brass:LED:Black/Antique Bras
|6379200
|New Industrial Task Lamp:Teal
|1219963
|New Industrial Task Lamp Black:CFL:Black
|8170136
|New Industrial Task Lamp:Plaster
|1127778
|Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Antique Brass
|1128040
|Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Black/Antique Brass
|1128255
|Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen
|1128289
|CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen
|830737
|CFL New Industrial Task Lamp Turmeric
Customers can find the SKU number and manufacturing date printed on a sticker on the bottom of the base.
The recalled lamps were sold from June 2014 through October 2017.
You can return the lamps in store or contact West Elm for a refund.