West Elm recalls thousands of lamps over shock hazard

A recall has been issued for around 43,000 of West Elm’s Industrial Task table lamps because of an electric shock risk.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the adjustable joint could potentially cut or fray the electrical wire that runs through the lamp.

No injures have been reported, but 24 instances of lamps shorting, sparking or getting hot have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Some models have a USB port, those are also being recalled.

Lamps with the following SKU numbers are included in the recall:

SKU  Description
3967424  Industrial Task Lamp Workspace Antique Bronze
9353603  New Industrial Task Lamp USB Black/Antique Brass
9353645  New Industrial Task Lamp USB Polished Nickel
4638800  New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Teal
4639352  New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:White
4639329  New Industrial Task Lamp:USB:Antique Brass
830703  LED New Industrial Task Lamp: Polished Nickel
830760  LED New Industrial Task Lamp: White
1127851  New Industrial Task Lamp: Antique Brass:LED: Antique  Brass
1128008  New Industrial Task Lamp Black/Antique  Brass:LED:Black/Antique Bras
6379200  New Industrial Task Lamp:Teal
1219963  New Industrial Task Lamp Black:CFL:Black
8170136  New Industrial Task Lamp:Plaster
1127778  Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Antique Brass
1128040  Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Black/Antique Brass
1128255  Non CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen
1128289  CFL New Industrial Task Lamp:Evergreen
830737  CFL New Industrial Task Lamp Turmeric

Customers can find the SKU number and manufacturing date printed on a sticker on the bottom of the base.

The recalled lamps were sold from June 2014 through October 2017.

You can return the lamps in store or contact West Elm for a refund.