DENVER – I’m forecasting two cold fronts then a warmup this weekend. The first cold front arrives today, and the 2nd cold front arrives Thursday.

Expect increasing cloudiness today, gusty winds this afternoon and a slight chance for a couple snow showers as the cold front rolls through. Colder highs around 37 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Mountains can expect increasing clouds, gusty winds this afternoon, and a few snow showers. Colder highs in the teens and 20s.

Thursday’s cold front has the same ingredients. Could see 1″ of snow accumulation in the Mountains.

Then…it’s time for Heartbreak Ridge this weekend through all of next week. What is it? A large dome of high pressure building in across the West. That means abnormally warm and dry conditions.

