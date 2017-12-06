× Trial for accused serial rapist underway in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. — Testimony in the trial of a man suspected of being a serial rapist of teenage girls, began Wednesday morning at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

23-year-old Zachery Myers of Evans, Colorado faces ten counts, including forcible sexual assault, kidnapping and stalking related to a November 2015 attack involving a 14-year-old girl.

Lakewood detectives say Myers dragged the victim into the woods off a walking trail, while she was walking her dog and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The arrest affidavit states Myers had previously met the teen girl through the social media app KIK in September of 2015, telling the girl he was only 16 years old.

Detectives say Myers manipulated the teen into sending him nude selfies of her saying that if she refused, he would “kill himself” and kept stock photos on his phone “showing an arm that is cut up.”

In addition, detectives say Myers has a “photograph of himself with a shotgun in his mouth that he uses.”

The victim told detectives she tried blocking Myers on social media but she eventually sent him more nude photos of herself because of his persistent texts. In November of 2015, she says she received a text one day that he was coming to her home to visit her.

She told detectives she wasn’t sure how he obtained her address but says soon after taking her dog for walk, he came up behind her and dragged into some nearby woods despite her screams for help.

During the attack the victim says Myers forced her to perform oral sex and that “it was hard for her to breathe.”

Later the girl told detectives she was able to escape when he let go of his grip on her hair. She hid in the woods but told detectives she could hear Myers looking for her and that he yelled, “It’s your fault I’m like this, I only have so long to live, I have cancer, you know this, you should come let me do this before I die.”

Eventually, he left and the victim never reported the crime until detectives approached her in April of 2016.

Lakewood detectives were tipped off by police in Evans, Colorado who were conducting a separate sex assault investigation into Myers. Evans police had obtained photos on Myers phone that led investigators to more possible victims, including the 14-year-old girl in Lakewood.

The trial in Jefferson County is scheduled to last two weeks.

Myers also faces charges in Denver County. In that case he’s accused for forcing a 16-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him inside his car in the parking lot of a Subway restaurant on Federal Boulevard. In that case the victim also claims to have met Myers through the website KIK.

Myers was first charged by Weld County prosecutors after Evans police arrested him in March of 2016 for allegedly forcing a 14-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him at his home in Evans.

Again, the girl told police she met Myers through social media, adding that Myers had sent a photo of his penis to her on Snapchat.

Evans police obtained a search warrant for Myers phone that revealed more than 20 photographs and videos of juvenile females exposing themselves.

Jefferson County prosecutors tell FOX31 they refused to offer Myers a plea deal.

His trial dates in Denver and Weld County haven’t been set yet.