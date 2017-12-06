The dangers of hanging holiday lights on your roof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Love ‘em or hate ‘em, we hang ‘em every year.

And every year, like clockwork, emergency rooms get ready for the influx of broken bones. Getting ready for Rudolph can be hazardous to your health.

Ta Chea is a professional holiday light installer for Swingle tree and landscape company. He’s been doing it since 1985, so if you are thinking about going top side, on your roof that is, Chea has some candid advice, don’t do it. If OSHA does not allow the pros to prance on your roof, why should you be there?

In addition to saving your back, you can also save some greenbacks, too. Three little letters, L – E – D. LED lighting is come down, way down, the last few years and is very affordable. Cool to the touch, and cool to look at two.

So, channel your inner Griswold, buy some LEDs, stay off the ladder, and Merry Christmas.