Taylor Swift: Former Denver DJ still hasn’t paid symbolic $1 settlement

DENVER — Pop star Taylor Swift said the Denver DJ that a jury agreed groped her has yet to pay her the symbolic $1 settlement.

In August, a Denver jury of six women and two men said Swift was assaulted and battered by former KYGO radio host David Mueller.

The jury also found Swift’s team did not illegally interfere with Mueller’s firing, which happened two days after the incident at a concert meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in 2013.

Swift said Mueller put his hand under her dress and grabbed her bare bottom.

She was awarded $1.

On Wednesday, Time magazine named the “Silence Breakers” as its 2017 Person of the Year. The “Silence Breakers” represent people who came forward to report sexual misconduct,

Swift told Time that Mueller has yet to pay up, nearly four months after the verdict.

“To this day he has not paid me that dollar and I think that act of defiance is symbolic in itself,” Swift said.

After the verdict, Mueller continued to proclaim his innocence.

“I didn’t do it. I never grabbed her,” he said. “I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph.”

Mueller said the photo was the result of him jumping in the shot at the last second.