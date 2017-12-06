Steve Curtis takes the stand in voter fraud trial

GREELEY, Colo. –Steve Curtis, the former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, admits voting for his ex-wife by signing her 2016 election ballot and mailing it in.

But on the stand Wednesday afternoon the 57-year-old insisted it wasn’t an intentional criminal act, it was a medical episode caused by his diabetes.

“When it’s really erratic, it’s just ridiculous how stupid I sound and now forgetful I am. I think I kind of appear like a moron really,” testified Curtis.

Curtis served as chairman of the Colorado Republican party form 1997 to 1999. He’s been charged with Forgery, a felony and election fraud, a misdemeanor.

Curtis testified that after investigators fingerprinted him, took his DNA and made him provide a handwriting sample he, “Felt like I was was being framed.”

The 57-year-old said he didn’t even remember signing his ex-wife’s ballot or mailing it in until after being questioned by detectives.

“I started to have this picture in my mind of it (Kelly Curtis’ ballot) being in the trash and at first I didn’t know if it was a real memory or just something because I kept being told I had signed it so I didn’t know if my mind was playing a trick on me or if I had actually seen it. But I think it was in the those first few weeks when that evidence started to come in,” that Curtis’ memory told him what he did.

His testimony often turned curious as Weld County Deputy District Attorney Tate Costin challenged Curtis’ diabetic defense.

“You were in some sort of blackout state Oct. 19, Oct. 22 and even a few days later Oct. 25?” asked Costin. “I don’t know,” responded Curtis.

“You have no memory of that time period?” followed up Costin. “I really don’t,” replied Curtis.

At the time of his arrest, Curtis was a conservative talk radio host for KLZ-560 AM.

Just weeks before the 2016 election he memorably told listeners, “Virtually every case of voter fraud that I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats or do I not have the facts?”

Curtis parted ways with the radio station months ago but his former radio producer Steven Ebling testified Curtis admitted back in March to what he had done without ever mentioning diabetes as an excuse.

“A mail in ballot came to my (Steve Curtis’) house. I opened it, I filled it out I signed it, I mailed it in,” testified Ebling, as to what Curtis told him. Prosecutor Tate Costin asked Ebling,

“When he (Curtis) explained that to you did he mention his diabetes at all?”. “I don’t recall that, I mean he was more into the facts, the hard facts, here’s why I was in court yesterday ,” responded Ebling.

Curtis’ two children each testified about their father’s diabetic condition. “Dazed, incoherent, not responsive to questions, when asked,” testified Steve Curtis’ son Jacob Curtis.

Jacob’s sister Caroline Lily Curtis testified her father’s behavior would turn odd when his blood sugar got low, “Sometimes he didn’t even realize how bad it was getting and so he was unable to ask for help.”

Steve Curtis faces up to 3 years in prison if convicted of the forgery charge and 18-months for the election fraud count.

Closing arguments will take place Thursday morning with jury deliberations set to follow.