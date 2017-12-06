State Rep. Lori Saine released from jail after being caught with loaded handgun at DIA

DENVER — State Rep. Lori Saine was released from jail on Wednesday night after a Transportation Security Administration agent found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in her bag as she tried going through security at Denver International Airport on Tuesday.

Saine “knowingly” brought the weapon to the north security checkpoint, according to a probable cause statement.

RELATED: Lori Saine probable cause statement

However, Saine’s attorney, Randy Corporon, denied that claim on Wednesday night saying that she “forgot it was in her bag.”

DIA ranked fifth highest for firearms discovered in carry-on bags in the United States last year. In the past 12 months, Denver police responded to 106 reports of a firearm within a security checkpoint at the airport.

Besides Saine, only one other person was arrested and jailed by police for possession of the weapon.

Officers were called about 1:45 p.m. after TSA agent Lorena Arias saw what appeared to be a loaded firearm belonging to Saine in the X-ray machine.

The Kahr Arms semiautomatic handgun had four rounds in the magazine. There was not a round in the chamber, according to the probable cause statement.

A Denver police officer advised Saine of her Miranda rights and she requested an attorney.

Saine, a Republican from Firestone in Weld County, was taken into custody for investigation of introduction of a firearm into a transportation facility. She has not yet been charged and will be released from jail Wednesday night on a personal recognizance bond.

The pre-charge is a sixth-degree felony with sentencing guidelines of up to a 18 months in prison and fines of up to $100,000.

Saine has advocated for gun rights and co-sponsored a 2017 bill to repeal some restrictions on ammunition magazines.

Firearms are allowed on planes if they are properly stored in checked luggage and declared.