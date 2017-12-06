× Southern Colorado sex offender sentenced to 3,180 years in prison

CANON CITY, Colo. — A southern Colorado man was sentenced to a minimum of 3,180 years in prison this week after his arrest in March for sexually assaulting a child.

The Canon City Daily Record reports Garland Root, 65 of Florence, was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by a person of trust, sexual assault on a child to form a pattern of abuse, sexual exploitation of a child, invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and promotion of obscenity to a minor.

Root pleaded guilty to 53 counts in July.

He was sentenced by a Fremont County judge on Monday to two years in jail for one of the counts, with 277 days credit for time served.

Several counts included 20 years of mandatory parole.

Root had been convicted three previous times and was a registered sex offender before his March arrest.

The Freemont County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices found more than one victim was sexually assaulted several times by Root, the Daily Record reported.

Root was found to have more than 280 folders on a hard drive that had thousands of images and 80 videos of a sexual nature that involved children.

The sentence means Root is scheduled for release in 5197.