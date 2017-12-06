× Police: TSA agent found loaded semiautomatic handgun in State Rep. Lori Saine’s bag

DENVER — A Transportation Security Administration agent found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in the bag of State Rep. Lori Saine as she tried going through security at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Saine “knowingly” brought the weapon to the north security checkpoint, according to a probable cause statement.

RELATED: Lori Saine probable cause statement

Officers were called about 1:45 p.m. after TSA agent Lorena Arias saw what appeared to be a loaded firearm belonging to Saine in the X-ray machine.

The Kahr Arms semiautomatic handgun had four rounds in the magazine. There was not a round in the chamber, according to the probable cause statement.

A Denver police officer advised Saine of her Miranda rights and she requested an attorney.

Saine, a Republican from Firestone in Weld County, was taken into custody for investigation of introduction of a firearm into a transportation facility.

She is being held without bond and is due in court on Wednesday afternoon.

The charge is a sixth-degree felony with sentencing guidelines of up to a 18 months in prison and fines of up to $100,000.

Saine has advocated for gun rights and co-sponsored a 2017 bill to repeal some restrictions on ammunition magazines.

Firearms are allowed on planes if they are properly stored in checked luggage and declared.

DIA ranked fifth highest for firearms discovered in carry-on bags in the United States last year.