Nominations for Critics Choice Awards announced

LOS ANGELES — Fox Searchlight’s “The Shape Of Water” garnered 14 nominations for the Broadcast Film Critics Association’s Critics Choice Awards that were announced Wednesday.

It includes best picture, director and original screenplay, and three acting nominations.

“Dunkirk,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Lady Bird” and “The Post each gain eight nominations.

RELATED: Full Critics Choice Awards nominations

The Critics Choice Awards, of which Colorado’s Own Channel 2’s Chris Parente is a voting member, aired on A&E last year in December but is moving back to the CW a month later to Jan. 11, four days after the Golden Globes.

It will air on Colorado’s Own Channel 2.

Film nominations

Best picture

The Big Sick

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet: Call Me by Your Name

James Franco: The Disaster Artist

Jake Gyllenhaal: Stronger

Tom Hanks: The Post

Daniel Kaluuya: Get Out

Daniel Day-Lewis: Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman: Darkest Hour

Best actress

Jessica Chastain: Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins: The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie: I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan: Lady Bird

Meryl Streep: The Post

Best supporting actor

Willem Dafoe: The Florida Project

Armie Hammer: Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins: The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Patrick Stewart: Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg: Call Me by Your Name

Best supporting actress

Mary J. Blige: Mudbound

Hong Chau: Downsizing

Tiffany Haddish: Girls Trip

Holly Hunter: The Big Sick

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf: Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer: The Shape of Water

Best young actor/actress

Mckenna Grace: Gifted

Dafne Keen: Logan

Brooklynn Prince: The Florida Project

Millicent Simmonds: Wonderstruck

Jacob Tremblay: Wonder

Best acting ensemble

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

Mudbound

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best director

Guillermo del Toro: The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig: Lady Bird

Martin McDonagh: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan: Dunkirk

Luca Guadagnino: Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele: Get Out

Steven Spielberg: The Post

Best original screenplay

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor: The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig: Lady Bird

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani: The Big Sick

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer: The Post

Martin McDonagh: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele: Get Out

Best adapted screenplay

James Ivory: Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber: The Disaster Artist

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams: Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin: Molly’s Game

Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky: Wonder

Best cinematography