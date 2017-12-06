Nominations for Critics Choice Awards announced

LOS ANGELES — Fox Searchlight’s “The Shape Of Water” garnered 14 nominations for the Broadcast Film Critics Association’s Critics Choice Awards that were announced Wednesday.
It includes best picture, director and original screenplay, and three acting nominations.
“Dunkirk,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Lady Bird” and “The Post each gain eight nominations.
The Critics Choice Awards, of which Colorado’s Own Channel 2’s Chris Parente is a voting member, aired on A&E last year in December but is moving back to the CW a month later to Jan. 11, four days after the Golden Globes.
It will air on Colorado’s Own Channel 2.
Film nominations
Best picture
- The Big Sick
- Call Me by Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- The Florida Project
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best actor
- Timothée Chalamet: Call Me by Your Name
- James Franco: The Disaster Artist
- Jake Gyllenhaal: Stronger
- Tom Hanks: The Post
- Daniel Kaluuya: Get Out
- Daniel Day-Lewis: Phantom Thread
- Gary Oldman: Darkest Hour
Best actress
- Jessica Chastain: Molly’s Game
- Sally Hawkins: The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie: I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan: Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep: The Post
Best supporting actor
- Willem Dafoe: The Florida Project
- Armie Hammer: Call Me By Your Name
- Richard Jenkins: The Shape of Water
- Sam Rockwell: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Patrick Stewart: Logan
- Michael Stuhlbarg: Call Me by Your Name
Best supporting actress
- Mary J. Blige: Mudbound
- Hong Chau: Downsizing
- Tiffany Haddish: Girls Trip
- Holly Hunter: The Big Sick
- Allison Janney – I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf: Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer: The Shape of Water
Best young actor/actress
- Mckenna Grace: Gifted
- Dafne Keen: Logan
- Brooklynn Prince: The Florida Project
- Millicent Simmonds: Wonderstruck
- Jacob Tremblay: Wonder
Best acting ensemble
- Dunkirk
- Lady Bird
- Mudbound
- The Post
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best director
- Guillermo del Toro: The Shape of Water
- Greta Gerwig: Lady Bird
- Martin McDonagh: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Christopher Nolan: Dunkirk
- Luca Guadagnino: Call Me By Your Name
- Jordan Peele: Get Out
- Steven Spielberg: The Post
Best original screenplay
- Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor: The Shape of Water
- Greta Gerwig: Lady Bird
- Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani: The Big Sick
- Liz Hannah and Josh Singer: The Post
- Martin McDonagh: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Jordan Peele: Get Out
Best adapted screenplay
- James Ivory: Call Me by Your Name
- Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber: The Disaster Artist
- Dee Rees and Virgil Williams: Mudbound
- Aaron Sorkin: Molly’s Game
- Jack Thorne, Steve Conrad, Stephen Chbosky: Wonder
Best cinematography
- Roger Deakins: Blade Runner 2049
- Hoyte van Hoytema: Dunkirk
- Dan Laustsen: The Shape of Water
- Rachel Morrison: Mudbound
- Sayombhu Mukdeeprom: Call Me By Your Name