New brush fire threatens homes near Getty Center in west Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — A brush fire erupted near the Getty Center in the Brentwood area of west Los Angeles on Wednesday, forcing closure of the busy 405 Freeway.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. PST and quickly burned about 50 acres.

The fire was burning on the east side of the freeway, with the Getty Center on the west side.

About 125 firefighters and two helicopters were battling the fire, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman said.

Santa Ana winds were fueling the fire, much like they did Tuesday when several thousand acres burned in a fire in Ventura County.