Light snow moves in tomorrow and then it’s back to dry and warm

DENVER -- Two rounds of snow will impact Colorado this week... one tonight, and one tomorrow.

The round of light snow showers moving through tonight is concentrated in Southern Colorado and the southern mountains. No big accumulations are expected and it will clear out by early tomorrow morning.

Another round of snow showers moves in tomorrow. This will give the Front Range, central mountains, and northern mountains a shot at some snow. Unfortunately, this storm does not bring a lot of snow like the last several storms we've seen here.

Snow and rain/snow mixed showers will arrive in Denver around 11am Thursday and will continue on and off through the afternoon and evening. We aren't expecting any accumulation here in Denver but it is possible to see a dusting along the Palmer Divide.

Colorado's local ski resorts could pick up a few inches of snow from Thursday's storm but totals certainly aren't impressive.

Temperatures will only reach the mid 30s in Denver on Thursday with gusty winds expected through the day. Wind chill temperatures will be down in the teens and 20s most of the day.

Our dry and warm pattern returns Friday and through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 50s Friday and in the low 60s / upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures cool to the low 50s with more dry conditions to start the next work week.

