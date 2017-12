Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disney On Ice Presents "Follow Your Heart."

It's time to enter a world of adventure and magical wonders! We're talking about Disney On Ice presents "Follow Your Heart!" which kicks off tomorrow at the Pepsi Center.

This show has all of your favorite Disney princesses and characters.

But, it doesn't stop there...there are lots of high flying jumps, acrobatics and breath-taking skating too! One of the show's big performers was here to tell us more.