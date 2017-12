× Designs Inspired by you

Designs Inspired By You can help you make your own Christmas wreaths.

DIY Christmas wreaths. The difference in doing in our studio is that we have all the tools and accessories for designing your piece. You don’t have to run out and buy ribbon, glue, wire etc., we have everything right there and ready to go!

Details about event:

What: Wreath/door swag class

When (day and time): Saturday, December 9th, 1:00 pm

Where: One Broadway, Suite 105-A

Cost: $75.00