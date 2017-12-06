Denver had its sixth-warmest January to November period on record

DENVER — November was a hot month, 7 degrees warmer than average, including an 81-degree day on Nov. 27 that seat that date’s record high and also the record high for the month.

Not alone, November was one of seven months with warmer-than-average temperatures in 2017.

January to November is ranked as sixth-warmest for the city. The years in the top 10 list are quite scattered; the warmest years are spread throughout the decades.

It was also a dry November, one of a handful of snowless ones on record, joining 1884, 1899, 1901, 1905, 1917, 1939 and 1949.

To date, this year remains Denver’s least snowy on record.