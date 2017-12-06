× Denver firefighters suspended for ‘egregious’ behavior while drinking off-duty

DENVER — A group of off-duty Denver firefighters have been disciplined after a local bar owner complained they not only brought their own alcohol inside his establishment, but were being “very loud and vulgar” during a breakfast-time celebration.

When asked to leave, some members of the group allegedly “hollered insults” and bragged that calling the police “wouldn’t do anything.”

That turned out to be true. Denver police did not file criminal charges, but Denver Fire Department investigators found the behavior to be “egregious” and punished five employees.

According to disciplinary reports, obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers, a large group of firefighters and their girlfriends/wives descended on Central Market’s Curio Bar at 2669 Larimer Street for a retirement party July 23.

Witnesses say the group took over a table inside the warehouse-like space at about 8:30 in the morning after previously drinking on the street outside from a cooler. The firefighters reportedly brought their own liquor bottles inside Curio’s space and, documents say, some members of the group took empty coffee cups from a coffee stand and used them to start “drinking heavily.”

Five firefighters were suspended without pay on November 20 after an internal review.

According to a departmental order, Lieutenant Todd Revious faces a 336-hour suspension without pay for “conduct (that) was unprofessional and egregious and set a poor example for others in the Department.” Revious was also demoted to firefighter and ordered to undergo anger management classes. An agreement was reached where the demotion would be abated if Revious did not get into trouble again.

Disciplinary agreements show Lieutenant Jeremy Young was also demoted with abatement and suspended for 240 hours. Engineers Thomas Calabrese and Raymond Mix and firefighter Karl Larsen were all suspended for 72 hours.

The discipline agreement said, “Revious made at least two alcohol runs…” going outside to bring alcohol inside the business.”

The owner of the Curio Bar described the group as “very loud and vulgar.” The documents say the owner approached Revious and Young and “…told them they could not drink liquor they brought from outside and because of all their behavior they had to leave.”

The disciplinary document went on to say…”no one including Revious, made any effort to leave or stop drinking despite being told to do so.” And that Young loudly protested saying they had just ordered food and they were going to stay and eat.

The owner of the club called police. And according to the discipline report, at just before 10 a.m., about 40 minutes after they were asked to leave, the group began to do so, but not without mocking the owner of the bar. The report says one member of the group “hollered insults” at the owner. Police arrived after the group had left.

Discipline papers say Revious “is extremely remorseful.”

The only prior misconduct for Revious was a minor rule violation in 2007 in which he received a written reprimand. The other firefighters had no disciplinary history.

Security camera video of the incident exists, but so far, the Denver Police Department has declined to release it.

Curio’s owner, Stuart Jensen, today declined an on-camera interview with FOX31 Problem Solvers, but emailed a statement saying in part:

“We’ve moved past the initial incidents and are really happy with the resolution..” and “..all the fireman owned up to their actions and made a point of apologizing.”