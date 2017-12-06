Confusion over ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - The Broadway hit “Hamilton” is coming to the Buell Theatre starting in February, and tickets are already selling on the secondary market for $1,000 a seat - but executives say buyer beware.

Those websites do not have tickets in hand, because tickets have not gone on sale yet.

“A lot of these tickets are actually sold speculatively, which means that these individuals are assuming they will be able to acquire Hamilton tickets, and then sell them to the general public at whatever price they choose,” said John Ekeberg, the Executive Director of the Broadway Division at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

DCPA does work to prevent third parties from buying up tickets for resale.

If you buy a ticket from one of these sites there are obvious risks. Execs say you may not get a ticket, your ticket could be fake, or you could seriously overpay.

They suggest buying from DenverCenter.org when tickets go on sale after the new year.

On that site you can also sign up for email updates on Hamilton tickets. DCPA expects to announce the details about tickets by the end of the year.