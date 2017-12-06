Colorado Gives Day Dumb Friends League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dumb Friends League is a national model for saving the lives of homeless pets. Each day, an average of 60 pets come to us in search of warmth, comfort, loving care, food and a second chance. Your support helped us save 19,413 pets this last fiscal year. Additionally, our Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center saved the lives of 284 abused and neglected equines. Thank you for your generosity.

https://www.coloradogives.org/ddfl/overview