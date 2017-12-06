Caged up with sharks in Denver!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Downtown Aquarium - Denver's largest exhibit, 'Ship Wreck' now has a Shark Cage where visitors can get up close and personal with sharks and other sea creatures.

The views from inside the cage allow visitors to experience spectacular views all around the 400,000 gallon tank.

In the past, visitors would have to be scuba certified to partake, but now - they don't.

"[It] now allows people as young as 8 years old to hop in the cage, experience some sharks and there’s no scuba certification necessary," said Todd Hall, Dive Operations Manager at the aquarium.

The tank features more than 30 sharks; including 5 different species of shark. You'll find Sand Tiger sharks, Sand Bar sharks and Zebra sharks to name a few.

"Once [visitors] sit on the bench and look out and see how calm the experience is and just how beautiful all the creatures are, their attitude completely changes [about sharks]," said Wendie Murray, Dive Program Manager at the aquarium.

The experience itself is absolutely incredible - but it can be pricey.

According to the Downtown Aquarium - Denver:

Tickets are $100 per person, or $500 for a buyout, and are available for purchase at www.divedowntown.com or at 303-789-2450. Each ticket includes all necessary equipment including: mask, exposure suit, footwear, beanie and gloves, in addition to one (1) Aquarium admission for yourself (only valid day of purchase) or free parking (only valid day of purchase), a commemorative t-shirt, and a coupon* for a free appetizer at the Aquarium Restaurant with the purchase of an entrée.

*One coupon per table, per visit.

The cage is currently offered only on Saturdays and Sundays. Group A begins at 11:30 a.m., with an 11:15 a.m. arrival; Group B begins at 12:30 p.m., with an 12:15 p.m. arrival. All guests are required to bring shoes to wear on the wet deck, as bare feet are not allowed. Additionally, guests must fill out the liability release form prior to diving.

The Aquarium worked closely with A-1 Scuba on the new exhibit.