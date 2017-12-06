COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A buck had to be rescued from a drainage channel in west Colorado Springs during a three-hour ordeal on Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Not once, but twice.

The buck couldn’t get out of the channel, so officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife had to rescue it after nearby residents called out of concern.

Officers tranquilized the buck, who went into a resting position in the channel.

After the buck was removed, it was placed on a path along the channel and officers waited for it to wake up.

The buck came out of a 40-minute nap and slowly got back up.

But instead of walking off to a nearby park, the buck decided to go back down the steep concrete incline and into the storm channel.

Wildlife officials tranquilized the buck a second time, removed it and guided it to the park, where it was deemed safe after the three-hour double rescue.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife documented the rescues in a series of posts on Twitter.

This Magnificent Buck is trapped in a city storm drainage and can't get out. So Wildlife officers from @COParksWildlife are on the scene to attempt a rescue. pic.twitter.com/BuaXPhOoyy — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 6, 2017

Neighbors called @COParksWildlife to report the buck is trapped in the Steep concrete Culvert in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/f0VKxmBwAH — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 6, 2017

Darted with a tranquilizer, the buck gently went down to a resting position as @COParksWildlife officer Corey Adler prepared to pull him from the culvert. pic.twitter.com/LlhE8HoWc7 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 6, 2017

The buck stuck in the concrete Culvert in Colorado Springs has been successfully removed by @COParksWildlife officer Corey Adler and Brianna Fett. Next step is to revive the buck and hopefully release him. pic.twitter.com/6WAoek6MXW — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 6, 2017

Neighbors and news media will wait for the tranquilizing drug to wear off and the buck to recover as @COParksWildlife officer Corey Adler and Brianna Fett observe pic.twitter.com/6jbBpubykS — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 6, 2017

After a tranquilizer – induced nap of about 40 minutes, the buck is slowly waking back up. @COParksWildlife officer Corey Adler hopes to Simply set him free once he's fully revived. pic.twitter.com/binwa9uEEy — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 6, 2017

The buck is up and moving slowly down the jogging path.@COParksWildlife officer Corey Adler is observing as it walks away pic.twitter.com/4Bj1oaDlAn — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 6, 2017

The rescue of a buck trapped in a concrete Culvert in Colorado Springs went awry when the buck decided to go back down into the Culvert rather than into a park just about a hundred yards away so @COParksWildlife officers are tranquilizing it again pic.twitter.com/zR3iBvReSL — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 6, 2017