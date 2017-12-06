Broncos ticket prices drop amid 8 game losing streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It has been a tough season for Broncos Country, but that means ticket prices for Sunday's game at Mile High are lower than they've been in years.

In recent years, tickets on the resale market have gone for at least $200 minimum - sometimes even over $1,000 a ticket.

But amid the longest losing streak in 50 years and the New York Jets (5-7) coming to town - season ticket holders are trying to sell off their tickets - often for less than face value. Some tickets are going for as low as $41.

On Ticketmaster, in section 528 a ticket goes for $41 - with several others in the upper levels going for around $50 a ticket. In section 234, where face value is about $100, tickets are going for $56.

Even lower level seats are going for less than $100.

A single ticket in section 110 is going for $80 - and to be directly behind the Broncos bench 14 rows up on the 50 yard line in section 105, it's just $139. Those same seats have sold for thousands of dollars in previous games.

The Broncos have lost eight straight games, have a 3-9 record and will likely miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year. It is the longest losing streak since 1967 when they lost nine in a row.

The Pinpoint Weather forecast for Sunday has highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with sunshine - so if you've never been before or you are just a casual fan, this is your chance to get in at a relatively good price.