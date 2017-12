Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two ballet stars from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Class have been chosen by the Colorado Ballet for their official production of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” Both students will share the to show off their dance talents!

Global’s star student, Cora Jane Thompson, will perform in the Thursday, Dec. 7th, showing and star student, Kristina Penfield, will perform in the Thursday, Dec. 14th showing.