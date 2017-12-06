Aurora movie theater shooting survivor Heather Snyder dies, her cause of death still unknown

AURORA, Colo. — Family members of Aurora theater shooting survivor Heather Snyder are still in the dark about her recent death.

Snyder, 31, passed away on Sunday night. An autopsy did not determine the cause of death.

Her memorial will be held on Dec. 13 at Aurora’s Eagle’s Lodge. A family friend spoke to FOX31 to share memories of her life.

“When you have a wonderful human being that is a support system for everyone that can light up your day, and they’re taken from you, it’s not easy. It’s very difficult,” said Larry Martinez, a Snyder family friend.

Martinez called Synder a loving, caring and courageous woman. She had been a survivor of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting. Synder had been injured and doctors removed 2 fingers from her hand.

But, she carried on with her life, having a baby girl. She later testified in court against the shooter on May 14, 2015.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page asking for help with her memorial service and donations to care for her daughter Kennedy, 2.

It could take several weeks until the family learns the cause of Heather’s death.

“Not knowing, the unknown. It’s like being in a black hole or outer space, you just don’t know what has gone on. And just hopefully getting to a closure, determining what had gone on,” said Martinez.