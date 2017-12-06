× Hot Night Snowball

Hot Night Snowball

December 8, 2017, 6:00 PM, CMDance, a 501(c) 3 is hosting our annual Hot Night Snowball, a uniquely Colorado family-friendly fundraiser at the historic McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202.

Join us for an evening of cocktails, hors-d’oeuvres, and live music by legendary Blues artists–Ronnie Shellist and Moses Walker.

Dance lessons for the whole family! Live dance exhibitions by professional Argentine Tango, Zouk, Blues, Lindy Hop, Balboa, West Coast Swing artists.

Performances by CMDance dance teams and a special recital by Early Excellence Pre-School Movement and Dance class.Each artist represents an accentual part of CMDance programming. Each yearCMDance hosts weekly movement and dance classes for Pre K – 12 students, bi-monthly Hot Night Fusion dances, annual music and dance events and special programming for people of all ages.

CMDance hosts some of the nation’s largest dance conventions exposing our constituents to a larger community, world-class arts, movement education exciting competitions and inspiring performances.

All proceeds from this event provide essential financial support for educational programming.

CMDance provides dance and music education to the community at large, with an emphasis on providing year-round dance education to low-income youth and their families. In fact, 80% of our students live under the poverty line. CMDance takes the dance studio to the schools, without CMDance programs, there would be no dance and movement classes for Metro Denver’s low-income children.

We are the only organization in Colorado that performs this service for the Head Start Program. CMDance interacts with more than 20,000 individuals per year.

Events like Hot Night Snow Ball help CMDance continue to offer low-cost and free participatory vernacular dance events featuring high energy styles such as Swing, Lindy Hop, Hip Hop, Street Dance, Country, Line Dance, West Coast Swing, Blues, Balboa, Argentine Tango, Bachata, and more visit www.cmdance.org or our Facebook page. See you there!

Details about event:

Friday, December 8th, 2017

McNichols Building

144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202