2 motorcyclists killed in two-vehicle crash in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Wednesday afternoon, Thornton police said.

It happened around noon at East 121st Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, according to police.

Police said that both the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger died as a result of the crash – both victims were males. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities have not released how the crash happened but said that they believe the motorcycle was at fault.

Roads were closed in the area while police investigated.