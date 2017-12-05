Celebrate the 2017 holiday season in Cherry Creek North on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Winter Fest on Fillmore Plaza. This free, family-friendly event will transform Fillmore Plaza into a winter wonderland with live ice carving, elves, temporary fire pits, face painting, complimentary treats and warm beverages, a live DJ, the Denver Police Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit, giveaways, photo stops for kids and furry friends, and more. In addition to the festive fun on Fillmore Plaza, businesses in the area will host free Winter Fest activities, such as ornament decorating and live entertainment.

