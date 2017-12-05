× Weather: Two cold fronts then “high and dry”

DENVER – Less wind today except west in the Foothills and Divide where gusts range from 20-50mph this morning. Otherwise sunshine today with highs around 45 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

There are two more minor cold fronts headed our way. The first is Wednesday and the 2nd is Thursday. Both will deliver a couple snow showers to the Mountains, an increase in wind, and colder temperatures. Highs in the 30s across the Front Range both Wednesday and Thursday.

Then…a large dome of high pressure builds in for the weekend through most of next week. That means abnormally warm and dry conditions statewide. Weekend highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified at Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.