Texting service will offer advice, resources to parents

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A program will text parents about free activities, games, and resources in your area.

Codi Jahn is a Longmont mother of three and when her son Carson was born last year, she signed up for a program called Bright by Text.

She gets two to three texts per week that are targeted to her son’s age and her zip code.

“They just send quick little tips,” Jahn said.

For example, she’ll get texts about free events at the museums, ways to soothe a crying baby, new foods to introduce, or games to play that encourage development.

“It’s just nice little reminders,” she said. “It’s really handy.”

The program was started by Bright by Three, a non-profit dedicated to helping Colorado families have bright beginnings.

The non-profit says 85 percent of a child’s intellect, personality, and social skills are developed in the first three years of life. All parents can use some help navigating these years.

Vice president Jared Wigdor thinks the texting program is making a big difference, “All the physical, social, emotional and cognitive development that happens during the critical earliest years of life, (we're) helping parents understand those stages of development and support them with free activities and tips and resources," he said.

The tips come from pediatricians and child development experts, and they are meant to support Colorado families with kids up to five years old.

To sign up for Bright by Text, simply text “BRIGHT” to 274448.

For more information visit their website.