School district speaks for first time after 10-year-old’s suicide

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers continue to follow the developments surrounding the 10-year-old who took her own life last week after a bullying video was uploaded to social media.

Ever since Ashawnty Davis' death, the Problem Solvers continue to receive emails from parents whose children have their own bullying experiences at Sunrise Elementary.

For days we've tried to talk with Cherry Creek Schools to ask them about Davis and how they address the issue of bullying. On Tuesday, we got answers.

"We are taking a look at what happened and debriefing on how this tragedy occurred, what support schools provide," Abbe Smith with Cherry Creek Schools said.

The district can't get into details but administrators say they took action after the video was brought to their attention. Smith says the district talked to all students and their parents.

Now, the tragic outcome could bring change.

"We are always reviewing our own policies procedures around student safety and well being, particularly when something of this magnitude happens," Smith said.

When Ashawnty Davis took her own life her parents shared her story to raise awareness about bullying.

Davis' dad said, "With the last breathe of my life, I`m going to make sure that unfortunate kids are able to go to school comfortably and learn.'

Other parents have now followed suit and are sharing their stories with the Problem Solvers.

"One of my kids was actually scared and was running home from school," a concerned parent said.

The most recent email is from a former Sunrise Elementary parent, who doesn't want to be identified because she works for the school district.

"Right now just really want the school to be looked at, so that this doesn't even happen again,' the parent said.

The Problem Solvers took every parents complaint to the school district.

"If a number of parents come to us with concerns about a particular school then we would absolutely take a look at what`s happening there," Smith said.

While the district says it always investigates bullying reports, if you don't like how your child's particular school addresses the situation. The district encourages you to call the central office and talk to the district's Executive Director.

The director can be reached at 720-554-4215.