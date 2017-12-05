Poll: Employees feel pressured by bosses to talk, text, email while driving

DENVER — About 43 percent of people say they feel pressured by the boss to talk on the phone, text or email while they’re driving, according to a Harris Poll by Travelers Insurance.

Most say they’re either afraid of missing out, afraid of upsetting the boss or they can’t emotionally let go of work in the off-hours.

There have been cases where employees who got into accidents because of distracted driving, and then sued their bosses for texting them on the road.

But according to the Washington Post, courts have tended to side with the boss, and not the employee in those cases.

Travelers Insurance suggests companies can reduce their risk of liability by issuing a written policy about texting, emailing and phoning while driving.