Man trying to find owners of dog who bit him while visiting Vail

VAIL, Colo. -- If you love dogs it's hard to see one without wanting to pet it, however, a look at Daniel LeBlanc's hand, may change your mind.

Back in October he was in Vail Village visiting from Tennessee. He was making his way up the stairs in the transportation center when he came in contact with two beautiful dogs.

"There was a narrow pathway before you get to the next set of stairs," he said, "We saw two runners, two Asian girls that looked to be in their early 20s walking a white German Shepherd and a brown German Shepherd."

He says there's was no choice but to get close to the dogs.

"I just put my hand down where the white one can smell my hand, and then it jumped on me in a playful way it was not trying to hurt me."

But he said the playfulness quickly ended, "And then they yelled at the white one for jumping on me. This set the brown one off and the brown one thought they were yelling at me and so the brown one latched onto my hand."

LeBlanc says the dogs teeth punctured his skin to the bone. The pain was shocking but he says what happened next, was even more shocking.

"I do remember that they walked away almost immediately, as quickly as they could. They didn't wait or call for an ambulance."

The Eagle County Animal Control would like to find the owners of the dog who could face a fine.

LeBlanc says he too wants to find the owners so they can help pay for his $1,500 hospital bill. The only information they have, is that the two women left in a white car.