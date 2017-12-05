John Elway’s daughter defends Broncos GM after eighth straight loss

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – It’s fair to say it’s been a rough season for Broncos fans.

The team has lost eight straight games, have a record of 3-9, and will likely miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The losing streak is the longest in 50 years and many Broncos fans are upset with some even calling for first year coach Vance Joseph – or even John Elway – to be fired.

“I will always be his #1 fan no matter what,” Juliana Elway posted Sunday on Instagram. “People are so quick to blame and give up the one time the Broncos are struggling.”

“No one has any clue how hard my dad or anyone else for that matter, works to build the best team possible.”

John Elway is in his seventh season as executive vice president of football operations and general manager of the Broncos. He joined the team in that role in January 2011.

The Broncos have won five AFC West titles been in two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl 50 during his tenure.

He signed a five-year contract to remain in that role earlier this year.

“I may be biased but I doubt anyone that is hating could do a better job than him. Not every year is going to be a Super Bowl team,” Juliana Elway wrote. “This is a learning year and I will stick with them through the end.”

“If you can’t be with the team at their worst then you definitely don’t deserve to be there at their best.”