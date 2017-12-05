IOC suspends Russia for doping scandal; some athletes invited to 2018 Winter Olympics as neutrals

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee suspended the Russian Olympic committee for a doping scandal on Tuesday, but said Russian athletes will be able to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as neutrals.

The IOC, which also suspended IOC member Alexander Zhukov, said some competitors will be invited to participate as an “Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)” without their national flag or anthem.

Russia could refuse the offer and boycott the games.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously said it would be humiliating for Russia to compete without national symbols.

The IOC also banned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko for life from the Olympics for his role in the country’s doping program.

Mutko, who was sports minister at the time of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, remains head of the 2018 World Cup organizing committee.

IOC commission chairman Samuel Schmid said the doping program “was under the authority of the Russian sports ministry. That is why the then sports minister has responsibility for the failure of this system.”

Mutko appeared at the Kremlin last week alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

There was no immediate comment from FIFA on Mukto’s continuing role as head of the Russian soccer federation and the World Cup organizing committee.

The IOC also imposed a fine of $15 million on the Russian Olympic committee.