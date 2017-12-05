Hugo family loses everything, including Christmas presents, in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGO, Colo. -- A Hugo family is trying to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home on Monday.

Shawn and Bailey Mares - along with their 4 month old son and 6-year-old daughter - had left for work on Monday morning when the fire broke out.

Unfortunately, their cat and dog did not survive the blaze.

Shawn Mares said the fire destroyed just about everything they own - including their Christmas tree and the presents under it.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend to try and help out the family.

The family is currently living with Bailey's parents until they can decide what to do.