Elway: No changes to Broncos coaching staff this season

DENVER — Broncos fans should not expect any changes to the team’s coaching staff this season.

“We’re going to finish this season out,” John Elway said in an interview Tuesday with Dave Logan on Orange and Blue 760 radio.

The team has lost eight straight games, has a record of 3-9, and will likely miss the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Elway, President of Football Operations and General Manager, acknowledged this has been a tough year for the team. “I’m embarrassed about it and will do my part to hopefully get this thing turned around next year,” he said in the interview.

This has been the longest losing streak for the Broncos in 50 years.

As some called for the firing of Elway or Head Coach Vance Joseph, Elway’s daughter posted a defence of her father on Instagram yesterday.

Elway is in his seventh season in his current role with the team.

