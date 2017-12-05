Colorado wolf sanctuary’s move approved, expansion denied

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A wolf sanctuary in Larimer County will be moving to the Red Feather Lakes area, but officials will not be allowing it to add more wolves.

The Coloradoan reports that county commissioners denied on Monday the W.O.L.F Sanctuary's request to house 60 wolves and wolf dogs, up from its current lot of 30.

But the officials did give the sanctuary approval to move from its current location near Rist Canyon.

The commissioners also scaled back the number of public tours allowed at the new site. Two tours will be allowed five days a week instead of the proposed three to four tours per week.

The tours are a new addition for the sanctuary, which is unable to open its current location to the public due to road restrictions.