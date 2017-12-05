× Colorado Rep. Lori Saine arrested at DIA, accused of having gun

DENVER – Rep. Lori Saine (Republican) was arrested at Denver International Airport on Tuesday and is accused of having a gun, the Denver Police Department said.

Saine is currently being held for “Investigation of Introduction of a Firearm into a Transportation Facility,” according to Denver police.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Charges have not yet been filed.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing.