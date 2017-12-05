It is Colorado Gives Day and if you are wondering where to donate, Goodwill asks that you think of them. Watch the segment for an inspirational story about a woman who grew up in the Foster Care system, ended up in prison but came out of it ans became a successful employee of Goodwill. Your donation pays for these programs that make a difference. Go to GoodwillDenver.org/Give
