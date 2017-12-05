Colorado Gives Day

Posted 12:58 pm, December 5, 2017, by

It is Colorado Gives Day and if you are wondering where to donate, Goodwill asks that you think of them. Watch the segment for an inspirational story about a woman who grew up in the Foster Care system, ended up in prison but came out of it ans became a successful employee of Goodwill. Your donation pays for these programs that make a difference. Go to GoodwillDenver.org/Give