Broncos place DE Derek Wolfe on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have placed defensive end Derek Wolfe on injured reserve on Tuesday, officially ending the sixth-year player’s season.

Wolfe missed Sunday’s blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins after suffering a neck injury and getting carted off the field against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 26.

In his six seasons with the Broncos, Wolfe has started all 80 regular-season games. This season he had two sacks and 21 tackles.

Wolfe’s injury has caused numbness and he has undergone multiple tests and sought several medical opinions to figure out his injury, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph hinted at the possibility of placing Wolfe on IR during his press conference on Monday.

“We’re exploring every option with him, including IR,” Joseph said Monday. “So, we’ll see with him as far as how that will turn out.”

Wolfe signed a four-year contract with the Broncos in January 2016 while the team was heading to Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos announced changes to their practice squad on Tuesday, signing tackle Jeremiah Poutasi and waiving offensive lineman Gabe Ikard.