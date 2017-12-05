Brief cool down before a mild and dry weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two weak cold fronts will impact Colorado's weather on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will cool to the upper 30s both days in Denver with breezy to gusty winds.

A few snow showers will develop in the mountains and eastern plains by midday Wednesday. The mountains could see anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches from this storm.

The showers on the eastern plains will be banded in nature and very isolated so only a few places will see a dusting of snow that will quickly melt away.

The Front Range has a shot to see some snow and mixed showers on Thursday afternoon. Once again, it does not look like a big snow maker but some places could see a dusting. The mountains will see another round of snow on Thursday but it will be light.

Our dry and mild weather pattern will return by Friday. Highs will by in the mid 50s on Friday and reach the low 60s / upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

