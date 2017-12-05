× Alleged distracted driver charged in death of cyclist hit by vehicle in Parker

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has been charged in the death of a man who was hit while riding his bicycle on a road in Parker last month, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Beth Young, 54, faces charges of careless driving causing death in the crash on Nov. 27.

The bicyclist, 53-year-old John Kirby of Douglas County, was riding eastbound on Hess Road at Double Angel Road when he was hit in the bike lane.

The sheriff’s office said Young was distracted when she veered into the lane, then struck and killed Kirby.

Young was booked Monday and is out on bond, the sheriff’s office said.