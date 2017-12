PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo announced Tuesday the arrival of three new members to its family.

Three lion cubs were born Oct. 25, zoo officials said. They will make their first public appearance sometime later this month.

The cubs, one male and two females, are thriving with their mother Mashavu. After receiving vaccinations, they will then meet their dad, Taz Jahari.

The cubs weighed 9.5, 9.3 and 7 pounds during their first checkup on Nov. 16.