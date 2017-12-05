× 2 charged in shooting of service dog that had leg amputated

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Two people are facing charges in last month’s shooting of a service dog that had to have its leg amputated.

24-year-old Jasmine Martinez and 30-year-old Jamelle Adams are both behind bars, Wheat Ridge police said Tuesday.

The two are accused of breaking into an occupied room at the American Motel near Kipling Street and Interstate 70 about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, police said.

Police say prescription medications were taken at gunpoint. Adams allegedly assaulted one of the victims with a handgun.

The victim’s 10-year-old service dog Nalla was shot while defending her owner, police said.

Nalla was found in the parking lot by Wheat Ridge officers and taken to a veterinarian. She survived, but lost one of her legs, and is recovering well.

Martinez is being charged with Aggravated Robbery of a Controlled Substance, First Degree Burglary, Felony Menacing, Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, and Violent Crime Using a Weapon.

Adams is being charged with Aggravated Robbery of a Controlled Substance, First Degree Burglary, Felony Menacing, Cruelty to Animals, and Violent Crime Using a Weapon.