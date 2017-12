LONGMONT, Colo. — A wildfire was brought under control after burning 6 to 7 acres at Sandstone Ranch east on Sunday night, the Longmont Fire Department said.

The fire burned at 3001 E. Ken Pratt Blvd., officials said. It did not threaten any structures and no injuries were reported.

The fire was 90 percent contained by 11:30 p.m. and crews worked overnight to put out hot sports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.