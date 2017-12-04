Voter fraud trial underway for former GOP chairman

GREELEY, Colo. — Just weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Steve Curtis told his radio listeners “Virtually every case of voter fraud, that I can remember in my lifetime was committed by Democrats or do I not have the facts?”

Now Curtis, the chairman of Colorado’s Republican party in the late 1990’s and a former talk show host for KLZ-560 AM, is on trial in a Weld County Courtroom, charged with forgery, a felony and election fraud, a misdemeanor.

The 58-year-old is accused of forging his ex-wife’s signature on her 2016 mail-in ballot after the couple divorced and she moved to South Carolina.

Kelly Curtis has been subpoenaed to testify. She spoke with the Problem Solvers back in March of 2017, when Fox 31 first broke the story of ex-husband’s arrest. “To me it was demeaning and presumptuous and I had no idea what would go on in someone`s mind to cast my ballot for me illegally,” said Kelly.

The forgery was uncovered after Kelly Curtis called the Weld County Clerk and Recorder’s office to find out how she could cast her ballot only to be told she had already voted.

“I was livid over the whole situation definitely,” said Kelly before adding, “I felt it was an affront to me as a woman and as a voter in the United States of America.”

Carly Koppes, the elected Weld County Clerk and Recorder, told FOX31 her staffers soon realized the ballot they had received wasn’t valid.

“We compared her signature just to the signatures on her registration,” said Koppes confirming the 2016 signature didn’t match what they already had on file for Kelly Curtis.

“I don’t care who you are or what you’ve formally have done, it’s just not okay to do it,” said Koppes, a Republican who immediately forwarded her investigation to the Weld County District Attorney for charges.

Investigative Reporter Rob Low approached Curtis at his first court appearance on March 21st, asking Curtis, “Did you vote for your ex-wife in the last election Steve? We’re not going to talk about this,” replied Curtis.

Reporter Rob Low responded, “I’m going to talk about it. Did you vote for your ex-wife in the last election? Do you owe her an apology?”

Curtis didn’t respond to multiple questions at the time including whether he thought his charges might undermine his credibility with his radio listeners.

His boss at Crawford Broadcasting in Dallas, Texas told reporter Rob Low that Curtis would face no disciplinary action and would remain on the air while the charges were pending.

But FOX31 has recently learned that Steve Curtis and KLZ-560 AM radio parted ways several months ago.

Jury selection for Curtis’ trial started Monday and will continue on Tuesday morning. The trial is slated to last four days.