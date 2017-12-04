Still no snow but cooler temperatures on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The overall weather pattern continues to bring the Colorado mountains shots of snow while the eastern half of the state ends up with gusty wind. We saw that again today with gusts earlier across the Front Range between 25-45mph. The wind will relax as the sun sets tonight. The snow will also come to an end.

We will have cooler temperatures in the 30s & 40s right through Thursday in Denver. We have another chance for snow with a passing cold front on Thursday. But, the weather pattern is not favorable for much more than passing snow showers along with another round of strong wind.

We are expecting dry weather from Friday through early next week along with temperatures above normal in Denver. That will mean readings in the 50s most afternoons with Saturday being the warmest day at close to 60 degrees.

